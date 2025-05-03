New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony joins NBC Sports' NBA coverage
By Matt Reed
NBC Sports' NBA coverage will make a resounding return in the 2025/26 season, and the network just revealed another major name to join their basketball programming on Saturday.
New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony announced during the Kentucky Derby that he will be an NBA analyst next season, alongside other former NBA stars like Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller.
Meanwhile, Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle have also been named to the coverage as the play-by-play analysts after having been at the network for several years in a variety of capacities for NFL, college football and other sports.
Since retiring from the NBA, Anthony has hosted two main podcasts, "7PM in Brooklyn" and "What's in Your Glass?," that feature other athletes and celebrities.
