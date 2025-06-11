New York Knicks were denied permission to interview three top NBA head coaches
By Matt Reed
The New York Knicks' head coaching search hasn't exactly gone as planned so far just weeks after former coach Tom Thibodeau was relieved of his duties with the NBA team.
RELATED: 'NBA Today' host wants New York Knicks to take accountability for current situation
Now, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania has more bad news for Knicks fans as three of the team's top coaching targets have been denied the opportunity to speak with New York given their current situations with other NBA teams.
Charania's reporting suggest thats Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, as well as Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka and Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch have been denied the chance to speak with New York about their opening, which adds onto the list of candidates that have been ruled out.
Given the Knicks' strong ties to college basketball powerhouse Villanova, especially with top stars on the team like Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart, former Wildcats coach Jay Wright was linked with the New York job but that has been shot down by several reporters.
