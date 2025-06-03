The Big Lead

'NBA Today' co-host wants Knicks to have accountability for current situation

The New York Knicks' firing of head coach Tom Thibodeau has one co-host of 'NBA Today' wanting the franchise to take accountability for the situation.

By Tyler Reed

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts in game five of the eastern conference finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers.
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts in game five of the eastern conference finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

New York is known as the city that never sleeps. They really haven't been asleep since the New York Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

It was a tough loss for the franchise and the fanbase, but it was still a pretty successful season, all things considered.

However, the front office apparently did not feel the same. On Tuesday, NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news that the Knicks would be moving on from head coach Tom Thibodeau.

RELATED: College basketball analyst slams door shut on Jay Wright becoming next Knicks head coach

Thibodeau's firing has caused confusion for many trying to understand the reasoning behind it, which includes Knicks super fan Stephen A. Smith, who would like to hear a detailed response from the team's front office about the decision.

The firing of Thibodeau took center stage on Tuesday's edition of 'NBA Today' on ESPN. During the show, co-host Chiney Ogwumike had some strong words for the Knicks' decision to let Thibodeau go.

Ogwumike believes the Knicks could have an accountability issue, and that could be the reason the team let their coach go, who has had back-to-back 50 win seasons.

The ESPN analyst went as far as to say that "player politics" could have played a role in the team's decision to let Thibodeau go.

Whatever the actual reason may be, it doesn't make a lot of sense for a team to let a coach go that just helped lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals. There must be more to the story.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

NFL: Eagles Saquon Barkley recreates epic backwards hurdle during Madden 26 shoot

NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo next team odds show he could surprise everyone

MLB: Royals top prospect has heartwarming reaction to his first MLB promotion

SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN announces plans for 'Inside the NBA' as show moves to home of Mickey Mouse

VIRAL: Kate Abdo, MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov go viral after handshake misunderstanding

Home/Sports Media