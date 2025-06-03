'NBA Today' co-host wants Knicks to have accountability for current situation
By Tyler Reed
New York is known as the city that never sleeps. They really haven't been asleep since the New York Knicks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals.
It was a tough loss for the franchise and the fanbase, but it was still a pretty successful season, all things considered.
However, the front office apparently did not feel the same. On Tuesday, NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news that the Knicks would be moving on from head coach Tom Thibodeau.
Thibodeau's firing has caused confusion for many trying to understand the reasoning behind it, which includes Knicks super fan Stephen A. Smith, who would like to hear a detailed response from the team's front office about the decision.
The firing of Thibodeau took center stage on Tuesday's edition of 'NBA Today' on ESPN. During the show, co-host Chiney Ogwumike had some strong words for the Knicks' decision to let Thibodeau go.
Ogwumike believes the Knicks could have an accountability issue, and that could be the reason the team let their coach go, who has had back-to-back 50 win seasons.
The ESPN analyst went as far as to say that "player politics" could have played a role in the team's decision to let Thibodeau go.
Whatever the actual reason may be, it doesn't make a lot of sense for a team to let a coach go that just helped lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals. There must be more to the story.
