New York Jets mock draft: One week from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
MORE: New York Jets mock draft: Two weeks from NFL Draft
Below are the players being projected to the New York Jets with the No. 7 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: The Jets have opted to go with Justin Fields as their quarterback this year and grab a top flight wide receiver prospect to go with him and Garrett Wilson. McMillan and Wilson would be one of the best young wide receiver duos in the league and would give the Jets passing game a higher floor for Fields this season (and another quarterback down the road).
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: With tight end arguably the top need on the Jets’ roster, Tyler Warren makes sense here. But investing premium resources at a position that has plagued this franchise for a long time is not a bad idea. Olu Fashanu and Membou as bookend tackles? Justin Fields wouldn’t hate that.
Mike Renner, CBS Sports: Hitting on back-to-back offensive tackles would set the Jets up for long-term success. It's exactly what new offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand had in Detroit. Membou can be a special run blocker on the right side.
Field Yates, ESPN: The Jets must provide new quarterback Justin Fields with adequate time to throw — he has proved effective in the past when he has a clean pocket. Membou's tenacity and pass protection acumen make him a hand-in-glove fit in New York. He has started 30 games over his career, and he allowed just one sack last season.
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Jordan Plocher, Pro Football Focus: The Jets nab the versatile, playmaking Warren, who averaged 6.7 yards after the catch per reception in 2024. His catch-and-run ability will give New York a middle-of-the-field threat to complement Garrett Wilson’s play on the outside.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL DRAFT: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 18.0: Forecasts for the first three rounds
CFB: Nico Iamaleava transfer bombshell drops with new home being 'reported' amid NIL drama
NBA: LeBron James' Ken doll smashes sales records, sells out after launch
NFL: Washington Commanders reportedly nearing $3B deal to bring team back to DC
SPORTS MEDIA: Cassidy Hubbarth gets emotional after tribute during her final ESPN NBA game