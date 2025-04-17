New York Giants mock draft: One week from NFL Draft
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the New York Giants with the No. 3 overall selection by the mock drafting community. The 2025 NFL Draft will be held April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Like Cleveland, the Giants are looking for the “right” quarterback — but with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on the roster, they also don’t need to force anything. Pass rusher might not be a screaming need, but you draft players not positions in the top three, and Carter is a true impact player.
Field Yates, ESPN: The second-rated player on my board is just too good for the Giants to bypass, even with the QB concerns. They can wait until Day 2 to address that, especially if they aren't sold on Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. The Giants already have a quality edge rush group, but it'd become that much nastier with the addition of Carter, who had 12 sacks in 2024.
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Hunter is the best athlete — and the best player — in this draft class. We've had otherworldly cornerbacks and wide receivers in previous classes but he's a two-fer, able to dominate on both sides of the ball and take over games. The big question: where will the team that drafts him want him to play? And if it's, say, at cornerback, how big will be the package of offensive plays for Hunter. Because lining up for 120 snaps a game, like he's done for the Buffs, isn't sustainable in the NFL.
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Jordan Plocher, Pro Football Focus: Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson‘s presence shouldn’t prevent the Giants from continuing to hunt for their franchise quarterback. The team's signing of Wilson will allow Sanders to ease into the quarterback spot. Sanders is effective on deep throws, producing 14 touchdowns and just one interception on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield in 2024. Sanders and Malik Nabers should combine for some big plays.
