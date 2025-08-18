New Orleans Pelicans sign Jalen McDaniels
The NBA offseason is in a bit of a lull before the basketball world turns its eyes to EuroBasket. The draft and Summer League are both done, while some major trades and many free agent signings have also already occurred.
This is the calm before the storm, as schedules for the upcoming season have already been announced. There will be more trades and signings that could happen before the season begins, but the New Orleans Pelicans have made a tertiary move on Monday.
RELATED: Lakers 2025-26 NBA schedule: Key dates, National TV games, back to backs
"Free agent forward Jalen McDaniels has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell ESPN. McDaniels has averaged 6.7 points and 3.3 rebounds over six NBA seasons."
Jalen McDaniels is the older brother of Jaden McDaniels of the Minnesota Timberwolves but he hasn't been able to establish himself in the league similarly. The elder McDaniels was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, before playing for the Sixers, Raptors, and the Wizards.
He's shown potential upside as a 6'9 forward, but has also spent considerable time playing in the G League during his career. The Pelicans have been excellent at developing lengthy wings in recent times, so maybe this could be the break the 27-year-old needs.
McDaniels averaged 10..6 points, and 4.8 rebounds per game in 2022-23, and if he can somehow manage to produce at that level again, this would become a very sneakily excellent signing for the Pelicans.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: 2025 NFL Preseason, Week 2 TV schedule: Full list of games
MLB: ESPN one of several bidders for live MLB rights beginning in 2026
NBA: NBA fans slam 2K26 after Anthony Davis snub from top shot-blockers list
SPORTS MEDIA: Georgia television station airs brutal mistake with Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
VIRAL: Eagles star Landon Dickerson cracks some beers with Browns players after practice