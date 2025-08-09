New England Patriots rookie stuns fans after first NFL touch results in touchdown
By Matt Reed
The 2025 NFL Draft had a lot of hype around the running back position with Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton leading the elite class, but the New England Patriots may have found a gem of their own after taking one of Ohio State's standouts.
TreVeyon Henderson made his NFL preseason debut Friday night against the Washington Commanders after Tom Brady was honored at Gillette Stadium with his statue unveiling, and the new Patriots draft pick quickly became a rising star on his very first play of the game.
Henderson got the opportunity to touch the ball on the opening kickoff before proceeding to take it 100 yards for a touchdown. The former Buckeyes star was seen galloping past every Commanders defender with ease, and that wasn't his only big play of the night.
The Patriots rookie also added 18 yards on the ground during his one rushing attempt, while also earning three receptions in the passing game. It's clear early on in preseason that Henderson has an elite knack for making plays and New England will likely use him often in his first NFL season.
