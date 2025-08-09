Raiders' Geno Smith delivers NFL Photo of the Year candidate in Week 1 of preseason
By Matt Reed
The Seattle Seahawks have a new quarterback leading the way ahead of the 2025 NFL season, but their previous signal caller returned to face his former franchise Friday night and the reception probably wasn't what he had expected.
Geno Smith moved on from the Seahawks this offseason when he signed a big deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, and despite the excitement surrounding his new team, the Seattle fanbase had some harsh words for the NFL veteran.
That led to an early NFL Photo of the Year candidate when Smith was seen leading his team out of the tunnel in Seattle while flipping off Seahawks fans in the crowd.
Unfortunately for the NFL, the Seahawks and Raiders won't meet in the regular season this year, which could've made for more incredible cinema if Smith got together with the Seattle fans again.
