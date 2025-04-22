Netflix drops official trailer for ridiculous Liver King documentary coming in May
By Tyler Reed
Nothing unites people more than when Netflix drops a documentary that everyone decides to stream at the same time.
It could be a murder mystery, or it could be about someone known as a 'Tiger King' who keeps everyone glued to their seats.
The streaming giant knows what keeps the people coming back for me, and this time, they have a new iconic character's story to tell to the world.
On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for 'Untold: The Liver King', a story about the fitness influencer who became a mega star, but was hiding one big, obvious secret.
The documentary is set to release on May 13th of this year, and will follow the rise and backlash of the Liver King's claim to fame
The Netflix official Twitter account describes the documentary as, "He built an online fitness empire by devouring raw meat and promoting an all-natural lifestyle. Now he, his family, and business partners unravel his rapid rise to fame and subsequent backlash once a steroid scandal came to light."
Sure, we all knew that nothing about that physique was natural. However, should it really even be that big of a deal? I'm thinking about becoming an influencer myself. But only one that goes to the best BBQ joints in America. Would anyone be interested in helping me become a millionaire?
