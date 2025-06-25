College basketball fans continue voicing frustration over potential March Madness expansion
By Tyler Reed
When the ball is tipped during March Madness, the atmosphere around the game of basketball takes a drastic shift.
The month of March is the time legends are made in the men's and women's college basketball tournaments. A special time known as 'The Big Dance'.
However, not everyone gets the chance to take part in the greatest sports tournaments ever created. But if the NCAA has any say, the more the merrier will soon be the slogan for the greatest time of the year.
On Tuesday, Pete Thamel reported that the deicison on whether or not to expand the men's and women's basketball tournaments before the 2026 season should be announced in the coming weeks. That report quickly had fans of the sport sharing their disdain of the expansion idea.
There is not a more universally disliked topic in sports right now than the idea of expanding the college basketball tournaments.
Getting a bid to play in the tournament used to mean something. So, the idea that allowing more teams into the big dance is the right choice is a spit in the face of the programs who rightfully earned their opportunity.
Fans of the sport see this for exactly what it is: the NCAA is all about money, and the tournament will continue to expand. The NCAA's dream of killing their own sports continues.
