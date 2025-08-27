NCAA athletes will receive insane Chipotle perk during their athletic seasons
By Matt Reed
The college football season officially returns this weekend with a full slate of games that will have fans enthralled, but football isn't the only sport that is giving NCAA athletes big-time perks in the era of NIL and the transfer portal when money is being tossed around in massive sums.
RELATED: Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola thanks 'God' for NFL superstar comparisons
Popular fast-food Mexican chain Chipotle is getting in on the action and providing athletes from three massive schools with the chance to get free food during their respective seasons, according to college football reporter Brett McMurphy.
Florida, Georgia and Ohio State athletes will all have the opportunity to cash in on this insane reward, which is available to any competitor on scholarship or walk-on.
Additionally, while the biggest sports like basketball and football seemingly receive the majority of attention when it comes to NIL money, Chipotle has opened up the offer so that athletes in any sport can use their customized card during their respective season as a way to refuel.
While the deal only applies to certain top schools, it's hardly the last time that companies will use similar marketing tactics in the changing age of NIL. Texas star quarterback Arch Manning has an NIL worth of roughly $7 million and even inked a large deal with Red Bull back in January.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift getting hitched, Ohio hates Portnoy, and more
MLB: A Red Sox pitcher received a threat against his dog via wife's social media
NFL: New York Giants clear path for Jaxson Dart after releasing veteran quarterback
NCAAF: Nebraska football star Dylan Raiola thanks 'God' for NFL superstar comparisons
VIRAL: Tennis star Frances Tiafoe roasts Carlos Alcaraz for 'horrendous' haircut at US Open