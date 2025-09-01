NBA superstar LeBron James’ incredible new Nike ad goes viral
LeBron James and Nike have a special relationship, and one that's lasted from before he even entered the league. The story of how James chose to sign with the massive shoe brand is the stuff of NBA legend, and it's worked out well for both parties, to say the least.
LeBron has been the face of the league for two decades. During that time, he's been arguably the biggest name on Nike's roster as well. And the brand recently released a new ad featuring the Los Angeles Lakers star, one that acknowledges everything he has achieved in his career.
“They called him the Chosen One," says the advertisement's narrator. "He carried the weight of every expectation on his shoulders. But he never broke. We were all witnesses. Every rival was defeated. Every idol was destroyed. He took the crown and kept it.”
Fans on social media had a lot to say about it, with reactions pouring in as the clip went viral.
"OMG this add is "The Decision" level tone deaf," one fan wrote. "How can he have defeated every rival when the Warriors and Spurs have both had dynasties?" asked another.
"Haters will always hate, but the truth is that LeBron has surpassed every expectation," said a third fan. "That's my King, he deserves all the love," a fourth fan commented.
"No one came into the game with weight on their shoulders like Bron," said a fifth fan. "I love Bron, but this is too much even for me," a sixth fan claimed.
Reactions seem mixed, with some fans pointing out that James hasn't dominated completely during his time. However, considering that he is at worst 2nd on most fans' GOAT rankings, it's safe to say that LeBron has achieved more than enough in his career.
