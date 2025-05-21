Former Nuggets head coach Michael Malone calls Shai Gilgeous-Alexander the MVP
Michael Malone is involved in ESPN's coverage of the Western Conference Finals following his firing from the Denver Nuggets. The former head coach was on the mic following the Oklahoma City Thunder's Game 1 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
One of the most heated topics of discussion during this NBA season has been the MVP race. Although the league will generally announce the winner before or during the second round of the playoffs, fans still don't know who has won for the 2024-25 campaign.
The battle has been between Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the superstar that Malone coached for nearly the entirety of this season, Nikola Jokic. That's why fans were incredibly surprised when the Nuggets' former championship-winning coach suggested that SGA is MVP over Jokic.
"And then Shai Gilegous-Alexander, he showed why he's the MVP," Malone said. "He took over in the second half, did so in a very efficient way."
Malone coached Jokic as he became the best NBA player in the league. The Serbian superstar has won three MVPs already, all with the same head coach. Even if his time with Denver seems to have ended on poor terms, it's pretty wild for the 53-year-old to back Shai over the Joker.
SGA was the NBA's scoring champion this season, and led the Thunder to a league-best 68-win record. That should qualify him to be MVP in anyone's eyes. However, for Malone to say this gives some insight to his relationship with Jokic in the aftermath of his departure from the Nuggets.
