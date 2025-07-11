Los Angeles Lakers seem ready to move on from LeBron James
Since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, LeBron James has been the center of attention. Having the NBA's biggest superstar on the league's biggest franchise has drawn serious interest, but it seems like this era might be coming to an end.
The Lakers haven't made a significant move in the offseason so far, but they have made a crucial one. The team signed Deandre Ayton to fill the big hole at center, but while they have always consulted LeBron on roster moves, the reports this time suggest that this is no longer the case.
"James understood the Lakers taking advantage of an opportunity to pivot to the younger superstar," Brian Windhorst reported for ESPN.
"But from James' perspective, sources said, nuance was sometimes lost during the transition. Doncic had never asked to be a Laker. James, for his part, had chosen L.A., coming in 2018 when the team had missed the playoffs five consecutive seasons, the worst run for the franchise since it moved from Minneapolis. Two years later, James had helped deliver a 17th championship."
"When the Buss family agreed to sell a majority stake in the franchise to Mark Walter on June 18, Doncic was given a heads-up and notably posted a congratulations on social media afterward. James was not given the same notice and did not post any public acknowledgement afterward."
These reports point to just one thing: the fact that LeBron James is no longer the No. 1 priority for the Lakers. It seems the franchise is ready to move on from a man in the GOAT conversation.
Whether the Lakers want to move on from James or not is hard to say. He remains in search of his 5th NBA championship, and perhaps a move away wouldn't be such a bad idea for James.
