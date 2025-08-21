NBA star Jaylen Brown's father allegedly arrested over horrific parking spot crime
By Matt Reed
NBA superstar Jaylen Brown's father reportedly has been arrested and faces serious allegations after a parking spot dispute went awry in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Marselles Brown, the father of the Boston Celtics star and former professional boxer, allegedly was arrested for the stabbing of a youth football coach that seemingly stemmed from Brown and another man feuding over a parking spot.
According to TMZ, the victim's girlfriend stated that Brown left a mark on the man's car before both of them agreed to fight over the issue. That allegedly led to Brown stabbing the man several times before to the arrest.
The TMZ report also stated that the NBA star doesn't have a close relationship with his father, and only learned of the arrest after the incident occurred.
