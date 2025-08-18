Golden State Warriors owner is trying hard to keep Jonathan Kuminga
The Golden State Warriors have been in the midst of arguably the longest-running saga of the NBA offseason. Jonathan Kuminga's restricted free agency has become something of a problem, with the youngster reportedly keen on leaving but the team unable to find a suitable trade.
Warriors owner Joe Lacob has gotten himself involved in the situation, having been spotted alongside Kuminga at a WNBA game. And now, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne has revealed what Lacob has apparently told Kuminga, which shows how invested he is in keeping the young star.
Shelburne said on NBA Today that Lacob has informed the 22-year-old that he views him as a long-term piece for the team. That this is the owner's reported stance after Kuminga has turned down offers from the franchise at every turn is quite interesting, to say the least.
It's looking increasingly likely that the forward will end up acting the team's qualifying offer for a season before becoming an unrestricted free agent next year. Lacob's desire to keep him around may not be enough considering all the reports of the player's desire to be elsewhere.
One way or the other, Golden State needs to resolve the situation soon. With Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry looking for a final run at the championship, there can be no distractions during this season. In an ideal scenario, they can get Kuminga to lock in for this season and then potentially move on next year.
