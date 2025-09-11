NBA star Ja Morant gives hilarious response to Kawhi Leonard scandal question
Ever since the Pablo Torre report came out, the NBA world has been discussing the Kawhi Leonard-Steve Ballmer scandal. The allegations are that the Los Angeles Clippers owner paid Kawhi through a 'no-show' sponsorship deal with a company called Aspiration that recently went bankrupt.
Aspiration was a FinTech company that aimed to help preserve the environment. The jokes about Kawhi's 'Money Trees' have been a dime a dozen on social media, but they seem to have escaped the notice of Ja Morant. He was recently asked a question about it on Twitch, and fans found his response hilarious.
RELATED: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s stance benefits Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
While he was streaming, a fan wrote, "Ja, I got a tree company if you wanna get on board." Clearly not getting what he was hinting at, Morant replied, "What kinda tree you talking about, bro?"
Fans thought that Ja's answer suggested that he assumed that the fan was inviting him to join a marijuana business. It amused many on social media that the Memphis Grizzlies man seemed to have no clue what the joke was all about. Once the comments in his stream explained it to him, even Ja let out a little chuckle.
Whether this controversy results in punishment for Kawhi and the Clippers or not, this is an example of the fact that the story will never leave them. They might avoid punishment, but this might be the final straw that leads to this era in Clippers history coming to an end.
