NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s stance benefits Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
The biggest story in NBA circles in recent weeks has been the controversy surrounding Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers. With allegations that team owner Steve Ballmer funnelled nearly $50 million to Leonard through one of their sponsors, Aspiraton, it's captured the imagination of basketball fans.
The parties facing the accusation have been quick to deny it. Ballmer went on ESPN to state that he knew nothing about the details of Leonard's deal with the company. The Clippers released a statement suggesting that their owner was the victim of a scam, and not a perpetrator.
RELATED: Pablo Torre drops bombshell about mysterious Clippers payment to Kawhi Leonard
Despite this, many believe that something fishy has gone on behind closed doors. However, Commissioner Adam Silver has now addressed the issue, and his words will be music to the ears of Leonard and Ballmer.
"Silver noted the 'burden is on the league' to discipline a team, owner, player, or 'any constituent member of the league,'" as per Sportico. "He said that is consistent with 'any process that requires fundamental fairness' and one that reaches decisions based on 'the totality of evidence.'
"Silver also said he 'would be reluctant to act' if there is only a 'mere appearance of impropriety,' noting he must be sure there is actual impropriety. The commissioner added he’s a 'big believer in due process and fairness, and we need to now let the investigation run its course.'"
The NBA Commissioner's words suggest that there would need to be some undeniable evidence to cause problems for the Clippers. In a scenario like this, both Kawhi and Ballmer are likely to have plausible deniability, which means that they could avoid any serious punishment despite the scandal.
