NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo gives emotional interview after leading Greece to EuroBasket bronze
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has achieved just about everything there is to achieve in his stellar basketball career, including winning an NBA title in 2021 and two league MVPs.
But perhaps nothing has meant as much to him as securing a bronze medal in EuroBasket for his beloved home country of Greece.
NBA star Alperen Sengun made wild Giannis Antetokounmpo bet for a Rolex
Giannis’ raw emotions were on full display after Greece’s 92-89 victory over Finland in the third place match, where he delivered an incredible performance to finish with 30 points and 17 boards, to go along with six dimes and two blocks.
“I don’t talk too much, I like my actions to talk. I don’t fake…I don’t like media, I don’t like being famous. I just like basketball,” Antetokounmpo said to FIBA EuroBasket after the game.
“But this for me, it’s almost like relief. Relief, because I did it for the country, I did it for myself, I did it for my family. And finally, finally, I…did it so I’m proud.”
Giannis has always been one to wear his heart on his sleeve whenever he steps out onto the court and it is one of the qualities that fans admire about him.
And his candid and unfiltered reaction to Greece’s bronze medal triumph is truly what makes international sports special. It’s the kind of pure passion and dedication you get to see when players represent their national team.
