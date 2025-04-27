Lakers' JJ Redick rips NBA referees after heartbreaking Game 4 loss to Timberwolves
The NBA playoffs are heating up, with first-round series across both the Western and Eastern Conferences delivering exciting and close games. The Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves played out a thriller in Game 4, but the Wolves emerged victorious to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.
During the penultimate Lakers' offensive possession, Luka Doncic fell to the floor while being guarded by Jaden McDaniels, having to hastily call a timeout. The Lakers were incensed at a foul not being called, and after the game, JJ Redick laid into the officiating, highlighting that instance in particular.
RELATED: NBA fans react to clutch Timberwolves win over Lakers, think Playoff series could be over
"Let us just start with, Luka got tripped," Redick said at his postgame press conference. "That was a blatant trip, he doesn't just fall on his own. We watched it, he gets tripped. So we should have been at the free-throw line. Not an excuse for why we lost, but yeah. He got fouled."
The game saw a total of 42 fouls being called against both teams. Anthony Edwards shot 17 free throws, while LeBron James attempted 18. There were controversial calls on both sides, but the trip on Doncic was arguably the most significant one of them all.
It's not uncommon for teams and coaches to blame officiating after a tough loss like this one, but the Timberwolves have simply been the better team in the series so far. Redick was forced to play the same five for the entirety of the second half, and if he wants to lead a 3-1 comeback in his first season, he'll have to figure something else out.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders finds his NFL home with Cleveland Browns in 5th round of NFL Draft
NFL: Ravens' hypocrisy on full display with Mike Green pick in 2025 NFL Draft
NBA: Nuggets' historic buzzer-beater stuns Clippers, embarrasses Nikola Jokic
SPORTS MEDIA: Purdue's train mascot involved in fatal crash
VIRAL: Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft prank callers revealed as Ole Miss frat bros