How to Watch Lions vs. Packers without Prime Video, TV channel, local live stream
Catch Thursday Night Football tonight between the Lions and Packers locally without Prime.
By Kilty Cleary
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are set to light up Thursday Night Football in an NFC North showdown at Ford Field you won’t want to miss. Here’s how you can catch all the action live:
With the Lions (11-1) looking to extend their win streak to 11 games and the Packers (9-3) hungry for revenge after their Week 9 loss, this game is about more than just bragging rights—it could shape the playoff picture. The stakes are high, the rivalry is real, and the energy will be electric.
How to Watch Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers:
- Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX (WJBK - Detroit, MI), FOX (WITI-TV – Milwaukee, WI), NBC (WGBA- Green Bay- Appleton, WI)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch Live)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Detroit Lions (-3.5) vs. Green Bay Packers
O/U: 52.5
