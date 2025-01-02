Charles Barkley reveals his New Year's Resolution in another iconic NBA on TNT moment
By Tyler Reed
The talk of the last few months has been the recent decline in the NBA ratings. Fans and haters alike are extremely interested in the future of the sport.
However, one NBA program that will never let the fans down is the NBA on TNT. The show has become a legacy show, where Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal, and Charles Barkley give their takes on the sport, as well as being pure comedy.
On the January 2nd edition of the show, the crew discussed their New Year's Resolutions for 2025. That's when Barkley vowed to quit Diet Coke.
Check out the clip below.
Barkley said he drinks 15 to 20 Diet Coke a day, which sounds absolutely insane. However, O'Neal showed the audience how many Diet Coke's Barkley keeps on him while in the studio.
Fans can be mad at what ESPN has become, but they should also be grateful that the network is saving this show.
I have some New Year's Resolutions regarding food. However, if I drank 15 sodas a day, I think my body would shut down. It's just another example of how athletes are just a different breed.
