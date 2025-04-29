NBA Insider reveals Kevin Durant’s potential next team
Kevin Durant led the Phoenix Suns to arguably their most disappointing NBA season in recent history in 2024-25. The team failed to qualify for the play-in tournament, despite being given multiple opportunities by teams above them in the standings.
Durant nearly left Phoenix at the trade deadline, but self-admittedly did not want to deal with the hassle of a midseason move. He is almost sure to be moving on this season, and teams like the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and even the Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned as potential destinations.
"There have been whispers around the league that the San Antonio Spurs could be a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant," Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report has suggested.
While it's not a spot many might think of, the San Antonio Spurs certainly make a lot of sense for Durant. They are a young team, but have the talents of Victor Wembanyama and the recently-acquired De'Aaron Fox at their disposal.
They also have several trade-worthy salaries; names like Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, and Devin Vassell come to mind. KD is owed $54 million next season, and if it works out, he could take a cheaper contract for a few more years after this to extend his career and allow the Spurs to also pay Wemby.
Having two unstoppable scorers over 7 feet will give the Spurs elite spacing, and allow De'Aaron Fox to flourish as a driver too. They would be instant championship contenders for next season, and this could be the move that takes Wembanyama's career to the next level while also allowing KD to compete for championships to end his.
