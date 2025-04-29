Kobe Bryant, Gigi mural defaced in downtown Los Angeles by street artists
Losing Kobe Bryant and his young daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash in 2020 was one of the saddest moments in Los Angeles' history. The unexpected tragedy stunned the city as well as the NBA world, with millions across the globe paying tribute.
Nowhere has that been more apparent than in LA. The city is dotted with murals dedicated to Kobe and Gigi Bryant, with some truly beautiful pieces showcasing the sense of loss. But in 2025, even that is no longer sacred.
RELATED: Heat's Kevin Love pens emotional statement on father, ex-NBA player Stan Love's death
The mural in Downtown LA was vandalized by street artists, who sprayed graffiti over a beautiful painting depicting Kobe kissing his young daughter.
In the top corner, where the original artist's name "Sloe Motions" appeared, it looks like someone scribbled out the tag and wrote "Keep running your mouth, p***y." This initial message was also crossed out, with another note popping up underneath - "Leave a name, p***y! Don't B scared."
Kobe Bryant was a 5-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he was also so much more than that. He became a hero for the city, and to see a painting showing him with his young daughter defaced in the name of a feud is truly depressing.
Murals showing the Mamba have largely always remained untouched in beefs between street artists, a sign of respect to the legend. The hope is that no other art of this nature will be touched, and that this great mural will be restored too.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
RANKINGS: Top 10 most hated teams in sports
NBA: Refs admit they missed crucial foul call in Knicks' close win over Pistons
NFL: Bills GM Brandon Beane rips 'dumbest' criticism of Buffalo's draft by local radio show
SPORTS MEDIA: Embattled executive fired by Fox Sports releases statement
WNBA: Caitlin Clark feels bigger and better at Indiana Fever training camp ahead of WNBA season