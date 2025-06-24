NBA insider reveals Miami Heat’s ‘junk offer’ for Kevin Durant
The Houston Rockets made their big move of the offseason early, trading for Kevin Durant the day that the NBA season came to an end. While the Rockets gave up a few assets in the deal, it's largely not been anything the team can't live without.
Houston gave up Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th overall pick in this draft, and five second-round picks to get KD. While it's not a negligible package, it's also nothing crazy. But it's something that Durant's other suitors were unable to come close to.
The San Antonio Spurs and the Miami Heat had both been mentioned as teams to watch in the KD sweepstakes. And it seems that while the Spurs chose not to go for it, the problem with Miami was their refusal to part with any meaningful assets in the move.
"Yes basically the Miami offer was junk," Phoenix Suns insider John Gambadoro reported. "No Ware. No Jovic. Only one draft pick and players they nor the Suns wanted. Garbage. Miami was never really serious. They just pretend to be to appease their fan base."
This report will upset Heat fans, with the team's future looking bleak after they traded away Jimmy Butler. Tyler Herro was phenomenal last season, but Miami will be a first-round playoff exit again at best unless they can add another star.
Pat Riley has often been reluctant to part with his assets, but it's impossible to trade for one of the NBA's top players without giving up something decent. It's hard to say where the Heat goes from here.
