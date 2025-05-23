NBA great Dwayne Wade trolls LeBron James for iconic Miami Heat press conference
By Matt Reed
The Miami Heat led the Big Three era in terms of NBA popularity when they acquired LeBron James and Chris Bosh to pair with Dwayne Wade, but when the Eastern Conference team introduced themselves to the world with its infamous press conference it didn't exactly go according to plan.
RELATED: Skip Bayless pokes fun at New York Knicks' epic NBA Playoffs choke job
Most NBA fans remember James on the court alongside Bosh and Wade talking about the Heat winning "not two, not three, not four..." NBA titles, but after it was all said and done their era together in Miami only resulted in two championships.
While on a recent episode of Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take, Wade joked about James being the only one to push those comments to fans and said that he thought his former teammate was "tripping."
"Yes, we thought we were gonna be a problem," Wade told the podcast. "Yes, we thought we were about to run the table, but we also knew that the league was very, very good and it's not that damn easy."
