NBA Finals winner predicted by viral 'Air Corgi' ahead of Thunder-Pacers series
The NBA Finals are set to begin on Thursday, and the matchup between two young, exciting teams has fans excited. The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the league's best team all season long, but the Indiana Pacers have been on a tear themselves, announcing their brilliance in the playoffs.
Both teams are led by a young superstar, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton, respectively. And while there are a lot of reasons to believe either team might win a championship, the social media sensation 'Air Corgi' has already announced the victor.
RELATED: NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces massive NBA All-Star Game change
According to some reports, the Corgi, who has been doing this for over two years now, the Pacers will win it in six games. Corgi accurately predicted that the Nuggets would beat the Heat in 2023, but was wrong about the Mavericks winng it all last season.
After the video went viral, fans had quiet a bit to say about this latest prediction.
"If i lose money betting on the Pacers corgi, im coming for you lol," one fan hilariously wrote. "I’m with Air Corgi," another fan said.
"This dog clearly knows ball," a third fan added, clearly rooting for the Pacers to win. "Well, there you have it. Pacers add an NBA title to go with the ABA banners," a fourth fan said.
RELATED: NBA Finals TV schedule 2025: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers
Not everyone agreed with the dog, though.
"OKC is gonna give the Pacers a nice and easy gentleman’s sweep," claimed a fifth fan. A sixth wrote, "The number of the games are right, just backwards lol, OKC in 6."
If 'Steph Furry' as the dog is also nicknamed, is right, then Indiana is set to pull off a massive upset. The NBA's world eyes will be on as the Thunder and Pacers prepare to duel it out on the biggest stage in basketball.
