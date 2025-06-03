NBA Finals TV schedule 2025: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 NBA Finals are set with the Indiana Pacers emerging from the Eastern Conference to take on reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Western Conference champion Oklahoma City Thunder.
The series has been met with a lukewarm reception from NBA fans because it is two small market teams. Many also believe the Thunder have the talent to steamroll the Pacers en route to staking their claim to the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Of course, we won't know until we play the games.
WATCH: Tyrese Haliburton goes viral for Eastern Conference Finals MVP mishap
The series officially tips off on Thursday, June 5, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
When and where can you tune in to every game of the 2025 Finals between Oklahoma City and Indiana?
A full look at the TV schedule for this year's championship series can be seen below.
2025 NBA Finals TV schedule: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers
• Game 1: Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder (Thu. June 5, 8:30 ET, ABC)
• Game 2: Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder (Sun. June 8, 8 ET, ABC)
• Game 3: Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers (Wed. June 11, 8:30 ET, ABC)
• Game 4: Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers (Fri. June 13, 8:30 ET, ABC)
• Game 5: Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder (Mon. June 16, 8:30 ET, ABC)*
• Game 6: Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers (Thu. June 19, 8:30 ET, ABC)*
• Game 7: Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder (Sun, June 22, 8 ET on ABC) *
* if necessary
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: NBA Finals set, Dodgers make statement, end of an era, and more
NBA: Pascal Siakam beat teammate Tyrese Haliburton by one vote for Eastern Conference MVP
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs star Carson Steele shows off dangerous pet to NFL fans
SPORTS MEDIA: Former 'Sports Science' co-creator, host John Brenkus passes away
VIRAL: Mets broadcasters go viral after hilarious men's health advertisement