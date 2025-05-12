Darius Garland points to legendary LeBron James-led comeback after Cavaliers loss
Darius Garland has been playing through injury to keep the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA Playoffs run in 2025 alive. Injuries have cost the team, though, and they find themselves down 3-1 against the Indiana Pacers. The team will need a miracle if they want to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Donovan Mitchell has been incredible, but it hasn't been enough for the Cavs so far. After a 64-18 regular season, expectations were high going into the postseason as the first seed in the East.
However, with three elimination games coming up that are must-win, Garland has pointed to an incredible moment the team needs to channel.
"We’ve been through adversity plenty of times, not even just this year,” Garland said. “This group’s been together for a couple of years now. We’ve been through a lot of adversity the last three years together, with all of us just together. So this franchise has done it before."
“We’ve seen it done before. This group is always competing at a high level. It doesn’t matter what circumstance it is. If we’re losing, if we’re winning. So come out there with a chip on our shoulder and a lot of desperation. That’s what we have to do."
The Cavaliers made one of the most legendary NBA comebacks ever against the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 Finals. Going down 3-1, LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and their supporting cast stepped up and forced a historic Game 7 to win the championship.
Considering the injuries and the fact that prime LeBron James isn't available this time around, it's a much bigger mountain to climb. If they can do it, though, then this team, too, will etch their names into franchise history.
