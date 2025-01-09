Steph Curry is clueless about how to get Warriors out of offensive slump, shares locker room mood
After starting the 2024-25 NBA season on an excellent note and attaining a 12-3 record, the Golden State Warriors went 6-15 in their next 31 games.
The Dubs' most recently suffered a blowout loss at the hands of the struggling Miami Heat, playing without their star, Jimmy Butler.
Following the embarrassing defeat, the Dubs fell to the .500 mark as they now have an 18-18 record this season. The loss seemingly took the life out of the roster, especially their sharpshooter Stephen Curry.
Curry was seen with a defeated body language and seemingly had no clue how to get the Warriors out of their current slump.
"Honestly, I have no idea. I wish. We're going to try to figure it out, but I don't have an answer right now on that," Curry said. "Just pissed off. You're trying to figure it out. Everybody in the locker room is kind of searching a little bit, trying to understand what's going wrong, why we can't get off to better starts. Moments in the game where you're climbing back, you can't get consecutive stops."
Steph's response was with respect to the Dubs failing to cross the 100-point mark in consecutive games. It's a perfect example of the team's offensive struggles this season.
It's surprising that the Warriors are still among the top 10 seeds in the Western Conference. As for the team's growing struggles, it feels like the only way to get out of this slump is to make a blockbuster trade before the NBA Trade Deadline.
Otherwise, it feels like the Warriors are heading towards at another Play-In or at best, a first-round exit. The worse case scenario will be if the team misses the playoffs.
