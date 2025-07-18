Patrick Mahomes speaks out on Luka Doncic trade and Dallas Mavericks’ future
The 2024-25 NBA season saw a trade so shocking that fans all over the world are still talking about it. A 26-year-old perennial MVP candidate in Luka Doncic was traded away by the Dallas Mavericks just as he's about to enter his prime.
When the news broke, such few people believed it was real that Shams Charania had to clarify that he wasn't hacked. Dallas fans were heartbroken, although some of that has been allayed by acquiring Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Patrick Mahomes is currently the NFL's biggest superstar. The Chiefs man is fast putting himself in GOAT conversations, but when it comes to the NBA, he's all about the Mavericks. The former Texas Tech man recently shared his thoughts on this in an interview with For The Win.
It took me a while [to process everything]," Mahomes said. "I was actually at home when the Dončić trade happened in bed, like I'm sure a lot of people were, and I remember rolling over and waking my wife up to tell her, like she cared as much as I did.
"She put on a good face for me, but she rolled over, went back to sleep, and it kept me up for a couple hours. But, it's more than just a basketball player, man. I've known Luka since he was 18 years old in Dallas, and I was down there, like 22 years old.
Mahomes went on to discuss what the future looks like for his favorite NBA team.
"Exciting for me to win the draft lottery, a roller coaster of emotions, and getting Cooper Flagg now, it's going to be an amazing team. Get everybody back healthy, and we'll have as good a chance as anybody at making a run at the title this next year."
It's still very much the offseason right now, and the Mavericks could potentially make some more roster moves in the coming months. Luka Doncic has been working out like a man possessed too, if reports are to be believed. Mahomes and the rest of the basketball world will be tuned in to see how all of this unfolds.
