NBA fans love viral video of Joel Embiid teaching his son basketball
It has not been an ideal last couple of NBA seasons for Joel Embiid, to say the least. Ever since he won the MVP in 2023, the Philadelphia 76ers superstar has been dealing with relentless injury issues again. Embiid has played in just 58 games in the last two years combined.
This has to be frustrating for the 31-year-old, who is effectively losing his prime years to injury. Embiid has been ridiculed and criticized during this time, too, which must be quite frustrating as well. For top athletes in times like these, having strong support systems can make all the difference.
And the latest viral video of Joel and his family shows he's managing to stay in good spirits.
Anne De Paula, Joel's wife, shared a video of him playing basketball with his 4-year-old son, Arthur. The heartwarming exchange shows Embiid teaching Arthur to consistently shoot the ball, and fans on social media loved it.
"Arthur Embiid is preparing to finish what his father started and save the 76ers in 2039," one comment said. "The process at work," another fan commented.
"Seeing Joel Embiid happy makes me happy," a third fan wrote. "It’s just great to see him enjoying teaching his son to shoot," a fourth fan said.
"I will never switch up on this man, he's the GOAT," a fifth fan wrote. "Walking around smiling and no brace on the knee. He might be back," said another.
There are things in life far more important than basketball, and it's good to see Embiid enjoying some time with his son. Having said that, a recuperative offseason and hopefully a healthy 2025-26 campaign could see Joel remind people that he can be the best in the world at what he does, too.
