Giannis Antetokounmpo drops huge hint about NBA future, rules out New York
The Milwaukee Bucks have been busy during the NBA offseason. In perhaps one of the more shocking moves around the league, the Bucks stretched and waived Damian Lillard's contract to sign Myles Turner. They've also made some other fringe roster moves.
The biggest question for Milwaukee is whether Giannis Antetokounmpo will stay with the franchise or not. After some intense speculation following their playoff exit, it seemed like he wouldn't. But the Dame situation reportedly made him unhappy, and now he's dropped a hint about his future.
While discussing the tax situation in Florida, Giannis told streamer IShowSpeed that many people have asked him about playing in New York. The streamer replied "Oh, nah!" and Giannis seemed to nod in agreement.
"So, you staying in Milwaukee?" the streamer then asked. "Ah, probably. Probably," said Antetokounmpo. "We'll see. We'll see. Probably. I love Milwaukee." While this does sound like a largely affirmative answer, it isn't an excited or committed one either.
Giannis is under contract with the Bucks till 2028, but the Greek Freek has a player option for the 2027-28 season. That means if the team isn't able to drastically improve in the coming season, the chances of him leaving will go even higher.
But while Bucks fans might be worried by the Greek Freak's answer, it's safe to say that fans of the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are devastated to hear that they likely don't have a chance of getting him even if he does leave.
