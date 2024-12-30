Shaquille O'Neal takes a shot at Paul George with a sarcastic IG story
Every decade or so, the NBA changes the players who are the faces of the league. Right now, the NBA is currently in one such transition.
For the last 10 or 15 years, the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and more have fulfilled the role of the faces of the league.
However, they are all in their 30s and playing in the twilight years of their respective careers. Among the above-mentioned players, Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George is also there.
While at one point in his career, PG13 was viewed as one of the best players in the league, he has somewhat fallen off in recent years.
Even more so, since joining the 76ers earlier this year. Many have openly criticised George for his poor form and now NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has seemingly joined the line to take a shot at the 76ers star.
As mentioned in the above-attached tweet, Shaq posted a story where it seems that he is expressing sadness about the current generation of stars retiring soon.
However, on closer look, O'Neal's story featured a shot at George.
"PG is a**."
Shaq is always known for his razor sharp and unfiltered takes on the NBA. There has been a plethora of instances when the Diesel has called out stars.
It seems like one of those cases as O'Neal has always been critical of the 76ers due to their inability to have a substantial run in the postseason.
Previously, O'Neal's insult was usually limited to Joel Embiid, but it seems that George is now a part of that as well.
