Paul George claims he was 'bored' after playing an unexpected new role for the 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers' struggles continued as they were handed a 123-115 defeat by the New Orleans Pelicans in their recent matchup.
Following the loss, the 76ers are now 15-21 for the season as they have slipped to the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
Speaking of the game, due to Joel Embiid's absence, head coach Nick Nurse was forced to try out a different approach. Nurse tried the small-ball lineup and it led to veteran star Paul George playing center.
While it was a surprising call, George finished the game with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists in 35 minutes of playing time. PG13 discussed his new role with the 76ers and blatanly stated he was 'bored' while playing the number five position for Philly.
"It’s different. I’m used to scrapping and running around and chasing and fighting through screens,” George said. “To be honest, I’m bored playing the five. It just doesn’t do enough for me. But, I think, being mindful of my ability to clog the middle and kind of help, cut off passing lanes and driving lanes and kind of battle with the bigs, is what Nick sees in that style. But again, I enjoy chasing the little guys and matching up against wing offensive players."
Considering the current situation of the 76ers, George's comments immediately went viral as he was grilled by NBA fans for his statement.
In a season where nothing is seemingly going in the right direction for the 76ers, it's not the right time to make excuses about a head coach trying out new things to turn around the season.
