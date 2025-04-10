NBA fan was desperate to secure a LeBron James memento
By Matt Reed
While Wednesday night was about Luka Doncic and his historic return to Dallas, one NBA fan was certainly excited to see LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers playing against the Mavericks.
Doncic exploded for 45 points in the Lakers' win, however, before the game even started a LeBron fan wanted to get a souvenir during James' famous "chalk toss" routine.
The man was spotted holding out his empty drink cup hoping catch some of the chalk dust, which was certainly an interesting twist during Doncic's homecoming to Dallas.
It remains to be seen if the LeBron fan was able to accomplish what he set out to do, but the moment was extremely funny nonetheless.
