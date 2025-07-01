NBA Eastern Conference should be one team's to win in 2025-26 season
By Tyler Reed
The NBA is not even a full month from seeing the Oklahoma City Thunder earn their right to be called NBA champions, yet it's never too early to look ahead.
With the completion of the 2025 NBA Draft and the circus show that has been free agency, fans can't help but create preseason expectations.
The Indiana Pacers will have a target on their back, as the team won the Eastern Conference. However, with an injury to star guard Tyrese Haliburton, and the exit of Myles Turner, the Pacers may not be much of a threat this upcoming season.
Looking at other squads in the East, the Boston Celtics are of the belief that it is time to rebuild, as their star, Jayson Tatum, will be out next season as he recovers from an Achilles injury. The same injury that caused Haliburton to miss the rest of Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
So, with two massive threats in the conference possibly on the outside looking in, the number one seed of this past season's Eastern Conference should once again be the favorites next year.
The Cleveland Cavaliers won 64 games this past season and are bringing back an even better team after a trade for Lonzo Ball.
The Cavaliers were upset in the Eastern Conference Semifinals by the team that would eventually win the conference. However, on paper, the only team standing in their way next season could be the New York Knicks. If the Cavs can't get the job done this upcoming season, it may be time to implode the current roster.
