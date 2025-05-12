NBA Draft Lottery odds 2025: Teams with best chance to land Cooper Flagg
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery is set to go down on Monday night with the No. 1 overall pick in this summer's draft up for grabs. The winner of the lottery will be in position to select Duke superstar Cooper Flagg, who excelled in his lone season of college basketball.
14 teams are in the draft lottery and will have their ping pong balls placed into a machine that will mix them up and draw at random.
The Draft Lottery will go down at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
MORE: NBA Draft Lottery live stream 2025: Watch the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes
The NBA says, “All 14 balls are placed in the lottery machine and they are mixed for 20 seconds, and then the first ball is removed. The remaining balls are mixed in the lottery machine for another 10 seconds, and then the second ball is drawn. There is a 10-second mix, and then the third ball is drawn. There is a 10-second mix, and then the fourth ball is drawn. The team that has been assigned that combination will receive the No. 1 pick. The same process is repeated with the same ping-pong balls and lottery machine for the second through fourth picks.”
Who is favored to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft?
A full look at the odds to win the NBA Draft Lottery on Monday night can be seen below.
2025 NBA Draft Lottery odds
- Utah Jazz: 14%
- Washington Wizards: 14%
- Charlotte Hornets: 14%
- New Orleans Pelicans: 12.5%
- Philadelphia 76ers: 10.5% (pick may be conveyed to Oklahoma City if it falls outside of the top six)
- Brooklyn Nets: 9%
- Toronto Raptors: 7.5%
- San Antonio Spurs: 6%
- Phoenix Suns: 3.8% (Pick to Houston via Brooklyn)
- Portland Trail Blazers: 3.7%
- Dallas Mavericks: 1.8%
- Chicago Bulls: 1.7%
- Sacramento Kings: 0.8% (pick may be conveyed to Atlanta if it’s not in the top 12)
- Atlanta Hawks: 0.7% (pick to San Antonio)
The Jazz, Wizards, and Hornets have a 52.1 percent chance to land a top-four selection.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Moms rule, Cleveland's epic fail, balancing scales, and more
NBA: Donovan Mitchell injury, Pacers blowout win put Cavaliers on the brink of elimination
MLB: Dodgers plan to bid on MLB's next luxury free agent: report
CFB: Miami Hurricanes football player allegedly drove car involved in fatal crash
NFL: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' mother shares why she overprotects her son
VIRAL: Bill Belichick has awkward moment at Jordon Hudson's Miss Maine USA pageant