NBA Draft Lottery live stream 2025: Watch the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery goes down on Monday, May 12, here is how to watch the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes live online.

By Josh Sanchez

General view of the Barclays Center before the NBA draft.
General view of the Barclays Center before the NBA draft. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery takes place on Monday, May 12, and we will finally learn who will be in the driver's seat to land Duke superstar Cooper Flagg, the top prospect in college basketball.

Entering the lottery, the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets all have a 14 percent chance to land the No. 1 overall pick.

The draft lottery will take place on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. ET.

How can you tune into the festivities?

All of the information you need to watch the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery can be seen below.

NBA Draft Lottery TV & Viewing Info

A general view as NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks before the first round of the NBA Draft.
A general view as NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks before the first round of the NBA Draft. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Date: Monday, May 12, 2025

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Info: ESPN

Odds: Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets all have a 14 percent chance

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

How to live stream the NBA Draft Lottery Online

A view of an NBA basketball and backyard and NBA logo before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Toronto Raptors.
A view of an NBA basketball and backyard and NBA logo before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Toronto Raptors. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Your best bet for watching the lottery via a live stream is WatchESPN. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through ESPN's subscription service, ESPN+.

ESPN+ offers a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or an annual fee of $119.99. You can also subscribe to the ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu bundle for $16.99 per month. ESPN+ subscribers can stream on up to five devices at the same time for most content, and two devices for UFC PPV events. ESPN+ is available on the ESPN app on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsun Smart TV devices.

