Hockey steals the spotlight during NBA All-Star Weekend
By Tyler Reed
NBA All-Star Weekend used to be can't miss television. The keyword there being, can't miss. However, there's no denying the product has slipped in recent years.
The league continues to attempt new ways to grab the attention of a larger audience. However, there may have been no hope this past weekend.
RELATED: The most-watched game of the NHL season didn't count in the standings
On Saturday, hockey delivered one of the biggest moments the sport has seen in the last decade with the matchup between Canada and Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off.
It is being reported that the meeting between Team USA and their neighbors from the North garnered major ratings, with 4.4 million viewers watching, as the sport went up against the NBA.
The physicality of hockey was on full display as three fights broke out in the first nine seconds of the game.
While two countries were literally throwing hands, the NBA was watching one of their biggest upcoming superstars cheat and embarrass the format of the skills competition.
It literally felt like the 'Monday Night Wars,' and this past Saturday, the NBA played the role of Eric Bischoff, telling the results of his competitor, and then everyone decided to tune into the competition because it sounded a whole lot better.
Hate hockey, love hocket, it doesn't matter. The sport dominated the weekend while the NBA floundered during one of their biggest weekends.
Obviously, changes need to be made to the all-star weekend. Maybe the NBA should take a page out of the hockey playbook by bringing country pride into the equation.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Mac McClung saves the dunk contest
GOLF: LIV has spent nearly $5 Billion(!)..for what?
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: NFL Films shares Eagles’ dagger
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Shaq signs big extension to stay with Turner