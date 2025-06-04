Gilbert Arenas rips 'full WNBA player' Karl-Anthony Towns after NBA Playoffs exit
By Matt Reed
The New York Knicks have already undergone some significant changes in recent days after their NBA Playoffs exit, but one of the team's biggest stars continues to catch a lot of flak in the media despite being an influential part of their postseason run.
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas was talking about the Knicks on his show this week, and when discussing New York big man Karl-Anthony Towns it's pretty clear that the former point guard doesn't have a lot of nice things to say about him.
"There's nothing he can do," Arenas said on The Gilbert Arenas Show. "He's built like a whole f***ing b***h. He's built like a female... He has girl hips. He 's like a full WNBA player."
While Arenas might not be a fan of Towns, the Knicks center and star guard Jalen Brunson made pretty cool NBA history during their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Indiana Pacers when they scored over 20 points in their first five games.
