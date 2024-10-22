How much playing time will Bronny get on Opening Night?
By Max Weisman
The Los Angeles Lakers open their 2024-25 season at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves Tuesday night, and they're expected to make history. According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania, it is "very likely" the Lakers will become the first team in NBA history to have a father-son duo on the court at the same time when LeBron and Bronny James share the court.
Los Angeles drafted Bronny James 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft for a moment just like this. Bronny appeared in all six of the Lakers preseason games, playing 17 minutes or less in all but their last, when he played 35 minutes against the Golden State Warriors. In that game, Bronny scored 17 points and added four rebounds, three steals and an assist and block apiece.
"I'm told it's very likely that LeBron James, Bronny James make history as the first father-son duo to be on the court at the same time, and likely to come early in the game as long as it's competitive and it's a flowing game as far as where the Lakers are at early on in that game," Charania reported on Sports Center. "I think that's going to be very important. The Lakers want to allow this to happen during the flow of the game in a competitive environment."
RELATED: Things to look for on NBA's Opening Night
Bronny averaged 16 minutes per game in the preseason, but expect that number to drop Tuesday night during the Lakers' regular-season opener. Los Angeles has solid rotation guys in Gabe Vincent, Max Christie, Rui Hachimura and even Dalton Knecht, another rookie. If Bronny is to check in early as Charania reported, expect the five or so minutes to be his only playing time provided the game remains close. If it turns into a blowout, he could get additional minutes towards the end of the game.
The Lakers and Timberwolves tip off at 10:00 p.m. on TNT following the Boston Celtics-New York Knicks game.
