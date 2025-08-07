NASCAR's Ricky Stenhouse to honor Hulk Hogan with decal on car
By Tyler Reed
Last month, the professional wrestling world said goodbye to one of its most iconic superstars in Terry "Hulk Hogan" Bollea, who passed away at the age of 71.
Earlier this week, friends and family said goodbye to the WWE Hall of Famer in a funeral service held in his home state of Florida.
RELATED: Hulk Hogan Dead at 71: Wrestlers, musicians, politicians react on social media
Hogan's impact on pop culture cannot be denied, as he was the first professional wrestler to really step into the mainstream. From movies, television, to even sponsors on a racecar, Hogan's face has been seen everywhere.
This year, Hogan's beer company, "Real American Beer", made a deal with the NASCAR team of Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who had the company's logo on his car in a recent race. TMZ is now reporting that Stenhouse's team will be honoring Hogan in the race this weekend at Watkins Glen.
"The driving star and his Hyak Motorsports team will be bringing back their red, white and blue Real American Beer paint job for their No. 47 Chevrolet to honor Hulk at Sunday's "Go Bowling at the Glen" Cup Series event on Sunday at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York."
Stenhouse will have a "Hulkamania Forever" decal on his car as he attempts to navigate one of the sport's iconic road courses. Time to go fast, brother.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
SPORTS MEDIA: NFL commissioner suggests ESPN could spin NFL RedZone into other sports coverage
NBA: Chicago Bulls bringing back iconic red pinstripe uniforms
NFL: Fans rejoice as HBO's 'Hard Knocks' returns with Buffalo Bills
VIRAL: Mike Vrabel bloodied after NFL scuffle breaks out between Commanders, Patriots
WNBA: Fans react as another thrown dildo hits Sophie Cunningham during a game