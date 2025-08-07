The Big Lead

NASCAR's Ricky Stenhouse to honor Hulk Hogan with decal on car

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse will be paying respects to the late Hulk Hogan with a decal on his car during this weekend's race at Watkins Glen.

By Tyler Reed

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. navigates around Turn 11 at Sonoma Raceway.
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. navigates around Turn 11 at Sonoma Raceway. / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Last month, the professional wrestling world said goodbye to one of its most iconic superstars in Terry "Hulk Hogan" Bollea, who passed away at the age of 71.

Earlier this week, friends and family said goodbye to the WWE Hall of Famer in a funeral service held in his home state of Florida.

Hogan's impact on pop culture cannot be denied, as he was the first professional wrestler to really step into the mainstream. From movies, television, to even sponsors on a racecar, Hogan's face has been seen everywhere.

This year, Hogan's beer company, "Real American Beer", made a deal with the NASCAR team of Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who had the company's logo on his car in a recent race. TMZ is now reporting that Stenhouse's team will be honoring Hogan in the race this weekend at Watkins Glen.

"The driving star and his Hyak Motorsports team will be bringing back their red, white and blue Real American Beer paint job for their No. 47 Chevrolet to honor Hulk at Sunday's "Go Bowling at the Glen" Cup Series event on Sunday at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York."

Stenhouse will have a "Hulkamania Forever" decal on his car as he attempts to navigate one of the sport's iconic road courses. Time to go fast, brother.

