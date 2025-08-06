Bam Margera shares tribute to Hulk Hogan after late star's funeral service
By Tyler Reed
The professional wrestling world lost one of its biggest icons late last month when Terry "Hulk Hogan" Bollea passed away at 71 years old.
There's no argument that Bollea's wrestling career is the most influential to the wrestling business, as he was the first to step outside of the ring and onto the silver screen.
RELATED: Vince McMahon issues heartfelt statement on sudden death of Hulk Hogan
Earlier this week, a funeral service was held for Bollea in his home state of Florida, which saw names like Triple H, Kid Rock, and Theo Von attend.
Former MTV star Bam Margera was also in attendance, and he shared a tribute to Hogan on his Instagram after the service.
"The cloud outside of Hulk Hogan‘s funeral at Indian Rocks, Fl. Wow! You see what I see?? If this isn’t a sign then I don’t know what is❤️❤️ …swipe Please add @deejaysilver1," wrote Margera in the caption of picture of a cloud that resembled Hogan's iconic pose.
RELATED: ESPN completes massive WWE deal bringing WrestleMania to network next year
Listen, I don't know if any AI took place in the creation of this photo, and for a moment, I rolled my eyes. But after further examination, I can't deny it, that cloud looks like it is giving the Hogan pose.
Hogan's legacy is a mixed bag after his racial comment went public during a now-famous lawsuit. But for many, his influence on their childhood cannot be denied.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: National League MVP race gets major dark horse candidate in Phillies star
NFL: ESPN analyst believes Denver Broncos' ceiling this season is a Super Bowl appearance
NBA: Celtics star states NBA championship goal despite Jayson Tatum's absence
SPORTS MEDIA: Shaquille O’Neal makes bizarre dress bet over Cowboys-Eagles clash
VIRAL: Humpback whale frighteningly crashes into fishing boat off coast of New Hampshire