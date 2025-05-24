Mr. Beast launches wild contest pitting superstar athletes against fans
By Matt Reed
Mr. Beast is the biggest name in the content game with his renowned YouTube videos that generate millions of views with every post, and his newest concept could be a massive hit amongst the sports community as he gets top athletes to compete in challenges.
RELATED: Tom Brady, Logan Paul among celebrities to compete in first-ever 'Fanatics Games'
On Saturday, Mr. Beast dropped his newest video that will pit "Professionals vs. Amateurs' in a similar concept as the former hit television show 'Pros vs. Joes' that appeared on the now-defunct Spike TV.
In Mr. Beast's version, he was able to secure massive stars from a variety of sports, including NBA talents Steph Curry, Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and soccer champion Neymar.
In the first two hours of posting his video, Mr. Beast already had over 4 million views on his page as regular fans competed for huge prize money to challenge their favorite sports stars.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Ghost of New York's past, more pushing of tush, Thunder up, and more
NFL: Aaron Rodgers may have revealed his next home while answering fan's question
WNBA: Clay Travis trolls WNBA superstar Angel Reese with outrageous one-on-one offer
SPORTS MEDIA: Tim Cowlishaw takes shot at ESPN during final appearance on 'Around the Horn'
VIRAL: Ronald Acuna Jr. launches home run on first pitch after ACL injury