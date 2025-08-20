Netflix, NBC to divide former ESPN MLB properties while Apple bows out: report
The negotiations between Major League Baseball and its cable, broadcast and streaming partners are reportedly nearing an end.
According to Kendall Baker of Yahoo! Sports, Apple will not renew with MLB to stream "Friday Night Baseball" doubleheaders, while NBC/Peacock is negotiating to acquire a package of Friday and Sunday games.
MORE: ESPN one of several bidders for live MLB rights beginning in 2026: report
ESPN's "Sunday Night Baseball" telecasts are set to end after this season. ESPN also had the rights to MLB's Home Run Derby, but that will go to Netflix, according to the report.
However, ESPN will not be exiting the baseball business altogether. According to Baker, MLB.tv will be sold to ESPN "for a boatload of $$$."
If it comes to fruition, ESPN's purchase of MLB.tv would mark its second major purchase of a league-owned media entity this month. On Aug. 5, ESPN acquired the NFL Network and other National Football League media assets, including the linear rights to the league's popular RedZone channel, in a deal that saw the NFL get a 10 percent equity stake in the all-sports network.
In March 2022 Apple signed a seven-year, $595 million deal with MLB — the first foray into streaming live sports for the tech giant. It has since signed on to stream MLS games as well.
Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, citing officials briefed on the discussions, reported last week that Netflix, ESPN, NBC and Apple were in talks with MLB to take over various components of the package previously held by ESPN beginning with the 2026 season.
In February, ESPN opted out of its contract with Major League Baseball to broadcast the Home Run Derby, “Sunday Night Baseball” and eight to 12 first-round playoff games per year from 2026-28. MLB countered by exercising its right to opt out of the contract too.
In the months since, the question of who will take the ball (pun intended) from ESPN has lingered as perhaps the most intriguing sports-media rights questions of 2025.
