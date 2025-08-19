ESPN welcomes back retro introduction for Rich Eisen's epic SportsCenter return
By Matt Reed
ESPN has seen significant changes over the years with some of the most memorable SportsCenter anchors, but the network welcomed back a legendary broadcaster Monday night and they brought out all the star treatment for his return to their airwaves.
RELATED: Taylor Swift roasts male 'New Heights' listeners during podcast intro
After 22 years away from ESPN, Rich Eisen made his long-awaited return Monday during his appearance hosting SportsCenter, and it even included the iconic introduction song the show played over two decades ago.
Eisen will have a major role at ESPN after his move back to Bristol, which includes the network making his radio show, The Rich Eisen Show, one of the marquee streaming programs alongside The Pat McAfee Show.
The longtime anchor kicked off his debut show with a solo act discussing the preseason NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders.
"Hey there ... saying this for the first time in 22 years," Eisen said. "Welcome to SportsCenter, alongside all of you."
Eisen also gave a heartfelt tribute to his late friend and fellow SportsCenter anchor, Stuart Scott, who lost his battle with cancer back in 2015. The two ESPN mainstays spent years at the network together while building a strong friendship.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: 2025 NFL Preseason, Week 2 TV schedule: Full list of games
MLB: ESPN one of several bidders for live MLB rights beginning in 2026
NBA: NBA fans slam 2K26 after Anthony Davis snub from top shot-blockers list
SPORTS MEDIA: Georgia television station airs brutal mistake with Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
VIRAL: Eagles star Landon Dickerson cracks some beers with Browns players after practice