Home Run Derby odds 2025: Cal Raleigh, Oneil Cruz, and favorites
By Josh Sanchez
MLB All-Star week festivities continue on Monday, July 14, with some of the top sluggers in the league taking center stage for the Home Run Derby at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
The lineup is headlined by the likes of Seattle Mariners star Cal Raleigh, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz, hometown favorite Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves, and the longshot Jazz Chishol Jr. of the New York Yankees.
Each hitter has three minutes or 40 pitches, whichever comes first, in the first round. In the semifinals, batters have two minutes or 27 pitches.
Raleigh enters the night as the favorite to bring home the trophy.
What are the odds for tonight's festivities?
A full look at the 2025 Home Run Derby odds can be seen below, via BetMGM.
2025 Home Run Derby odds
- Cal Raleigh, Mariners (+275) - $10 to win $27.50
- Oneil Cruz, Pirates (+350) - $10 to win $35
- James Wood, Nationals (+400) - $10 to win $40
- Matt Olson, Braves (+800) - $10 to win $80
- Brent Rooker, Athletics (+850) - $10 to win $85
- Byron Buxton, Twins (+900) - $10 to win $90
- Junior Caminero, Rays (+1000) - $10 to win $100
- Jazz Chisholm Jr., Yankees (+1400) - $10 to win $140
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
