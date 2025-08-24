MLB reveals massive NL East showdown for 2026 Field of Dreams game
By Matt Reed
The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies have one of the top rivalries in Major League Baseball, and the league is capitalizing on the two high-profile NL East teams by putting them together on a unique field in Iowa next year.
MLB reporter Bob Nightengale revealed Sunday that the league is planning on bringing back the Field of Dreams game in 2026, with the Mets taking on the Phillies from Dyersville, Iowa. The league has put a major emphasis on marketing this experience for fans, which is based off of the iconic movie starring Kevin Costner, Ray Liotta and James Earl Jones.
The last time MLB put together this game was back in 2022 between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, after originally debuting the concept the year prior with the Chicago White Sox narrowly beating the New York Yankees in Iowa.
The league has continued to ramp up renovations on the Field of Dreams venue though, which is actually owned by former MLB star slugger Frank Thomas.
This is all part of a concerted effort by MLB to engage fans in new ways and to bring in a new demographic of fans. This season, the Reds and Atlanta Braves recently played in a unique game that took place at NASCAR's Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee in the infield of the racing venue.
