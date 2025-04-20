Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards has injury scare vs. Lakers in NBA Playoffs
By Tyler Reed
The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to spoil the first season of Luka Doncic's journey with the Los Angeles Lakers.
In game one of the series between the Timberwolves and the Lakers, it appeared that Minnesota was on cruise control in the fourth quarter, until the worst thing that could possibly happen happened.
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards went down with an injury that sent him back to the locker room. A moment that had everyone in Minnesota holding their breath.
Without Edwards, the Timberwolves would not stand a chance in any playoff series, let alone one against the Lakers.
However, Edwards has returned to the bench since going to the locker room, but the severity of the injury has yet to be revealed.
The Timberwolves may get the win, but their injury luck has been the worst. It now appears that Naz Reid is down with an injury.
This night could go down as one of the more bittersweet nights in the history of the Timberwolves franchise. Without Reid and Edwards, this team wouldn't even be in the postseason.
With less than one quarter remaining, the Timberwolves will look to hold on to their large lead while not being 100%. A game one victory on the road would be a massive statement for the Timberwolves; however, the momentum could be all for nothing if injuries continue to stack up.
